Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,367 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIGI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $87.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $104.67.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.37). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

