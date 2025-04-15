Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 321 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth about $37,961,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 761,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,521,000 after buying an additional 135,119 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,835,000 after buying an additional 103,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,228,000 after buying an additional 96,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,228,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Cabot Stock Down 0.6 %

Cabot stock opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $73.63 and a one year high of $117.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.36 and a 200 day moving average of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

