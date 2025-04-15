Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 42,916 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,916 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 446.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 78,583 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 6.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 35.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,306 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,339,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,476 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Stock Down 0.4 %

AVNS stock opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $25.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.36 million, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.23 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Insider Activity at Avanos Medical

In related news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,216.75. This trade represents a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

