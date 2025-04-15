Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 726 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRR. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $61.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.37.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 7.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.