Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Royal Gold by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,454,000 after buying an additional 33,151 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,612.80. The trade was a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $181.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.