Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Meritage Homes by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 545.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.50 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Meritage Homes stock opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.17. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $48,692.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,353.99. This trade represents a 10.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.51 per share, with a total value of $819,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 811,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,441,915.92. This trade represents a 1.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,683 shares of company stock valued at $122,547 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

See Also

