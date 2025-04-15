Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,075 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $20,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

FBCG stock opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.32.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

