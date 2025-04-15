Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,868 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 867.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

FNF opened at $62.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $66.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

