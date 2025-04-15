Financial Review: Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) vs. Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT)

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) and Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Hesai Group has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reelcause has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.5% of Hesai Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 1 2 1 3.00 Reelcause 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hesai Group and Reelcause, as provided by MarketBeat.

Hesai Group presently has a consensus price target of $22.80, indicating a potential upside of 76.20%. Given Hesai Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than Reelcause.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hesai Group and Reelcause”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $2.08 billion 0.79 -$67.04 million ($0.13) -99.54 Reelcause N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Reelcause has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hesai Group.

Profitability

This table compares Hesai Group and Reelcause’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group -20.31% -6.79% -4.58% Reelcause N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hesai Group beats Reelcause on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hesai Group

(Get Free Report)

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Reelcause

(Get Free Report)

Reelcause, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to pursue the direct or indirect acquisition and development of real estate assets, and/or businesses related thereto. The company was formerly known as China Green Energy Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Reelcause, Inc. in December 2014. Reelcause, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

