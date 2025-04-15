Financial Survey: GCT Semiconductor (GCTS) & The Competition

GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) is one of 173 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare GCT Semiconductor to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

GCT Semiconductor has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCT Semiconductor’s competitors have a beta of 1.67, indicating that their average share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.1% of GCT Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of GCT Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCT Semiconductor 0 0 1 0 3.00 GCT Semiconductor Competitors 2553 10140 19865 711 2.56

This is a summary of current recommendations for GCT Semiconductor and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

GCT Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 244.83%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 309.48%. Given GCT Semiconductor’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GCT Semiconductor has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares GCT Semiconductor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCT Semiconductor N/A N/A -27.81% GCT Semiconductor Competitors -470.17% -79.71% -11.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GCT Semiconductor and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GCT Semiconductor $9.13 million -$2.00 million -5.58 GCT Semiconductor Competitors $29.51 billion $592.42 million 45.47

GCT Semiconductor’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GCT Semiconductor. GCT Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GCT Semiconductor competitors beat GCT Semiconductor on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

GCT Semiconductor Company Profile

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc., operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro. It also develops and sells cellular IoT chipsets for low-speed mobile networks such as eMTC/NB-IOT/Sigfox, and other network protocols; and 5G solutions. Its products and solutions are used in smartphones, tablets, hotspots, CPEs, USB dongles, routers, and M2M applications. The company sells its products directly or indirectly through distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers primarily in Taiwan, China, Korea and Japan, Europe, North America and South America. The company was formerly known as Global Communication Technology, Inc. GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

