First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FLN stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $20.43.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1047 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Headland Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $3,091,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.