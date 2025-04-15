First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of First Trust Water ETF worth $19,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,988,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 812,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,953,000 after purchasing an additional 82,173 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,440,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

FIW stock opened at $97.57 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $89.31 and a one year high of $111.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.21 and its 200 day moving average is $104.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.02.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

