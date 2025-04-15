Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at UBS Group

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.52.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $4.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.09 million, a PE ratio of -81.20 and a beta of 2.48.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $54,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,808.01. This trade represents a 9.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ahmed Pasha bought 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,075.44. This trade represents a 168.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 79,000 shares of company stock worth $499,665 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $812,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter worth about $5,742,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

