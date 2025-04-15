Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives $10.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Up 4.3 %

F opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,980,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $830,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ford Motor by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,993 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,282,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.