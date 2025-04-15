Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Ford Motor by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 63,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.