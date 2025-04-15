Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,183 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 138.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.62.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Forrester Research to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

