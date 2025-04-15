Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.92.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $66.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.18. Fortive has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $83.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortive will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $457,997.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,793.32. This represents a 10.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 32,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $2,530,223.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,296.36. The trade was a 29.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,385 shares of company stock worth $19,508,529. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 9.6% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 80,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

