Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Shares in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IONQ. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in IonQ by 29.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,260,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after buying an additional 75,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199,360 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in IonQ by 1,348.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in IonQ by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.47. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $54.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $37,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 414,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,875.36. This represents a 82.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 20,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $372,272.79. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 572,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,632,587.76. This represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock valued at $38,059,593 over the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

