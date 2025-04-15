Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,298 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,170,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 845,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,038,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after purchasing an additional 668,590 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth about $1,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 0.8 %

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 81.64 and a beta of 1.22. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $6.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Free Report)

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.