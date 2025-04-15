Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $173.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.26. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

