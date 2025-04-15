Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of OSI Systems worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in OSI Systems by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $192.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.86. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.57 and a 12 month high of $220.00.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OSI Systems news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $528,936.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,150. The trade was a 35.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total value of $30,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,950.72. The trade was a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Stories

