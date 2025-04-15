Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 128.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,057 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.09% of Kohl’s worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,185,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 573,579 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,134,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,046,000 after purchasing an additional 433,264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 467,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares during the period. Finally, Hestia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,790,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE KSS opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $723.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

