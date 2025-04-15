Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 1,209 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RB Global by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 120,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RB Global by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,916,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,248,060,000 after purchasing an additional 358,752 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 63,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 20,724 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.85, for a total value of $743,366.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 20,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,125.95. This trade represents a 27.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,535,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,521,323.89. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,161. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

RB Global stock opened at $97.84 on Tuesday. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $106.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average of $92.51.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 57.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.56.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

