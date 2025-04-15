Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 8,927 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $42,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,510. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 2,241 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $68,238.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,588.25. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,659 shares of company stock valued at $324,567. Insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KYMR opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.22. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $53.27.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KYMR. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.36.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

