Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,293 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,095,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,866,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,742,000 after purchasing an additional 630,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 335,260 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 140,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after buying an additional 109,866 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFNC opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Simmons First National’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.25%.

Separately, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

