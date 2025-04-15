Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,007,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,559 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $21,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLCB opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32.

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

