Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,834 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Freshpet worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 302.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Freshpet by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Freshpet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer cut Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $142.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $81.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 1.80. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.90 and a 1 year high of $164.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.46 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

