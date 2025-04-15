Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULCC. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $7.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58. Frontier Group has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $10.26.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Howard Diamond sold 87,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $770,269.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,520.22. The trade was a 33.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $100,457.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,536.56. The trade was a 38.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 535,982 shares of company stock worth $4,515,647. Company insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 378.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 57,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Frontier Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 441,001 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 357,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

