FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCT) Shares Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.18 and last traded at $37.83. 51,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 37,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $296.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October by 94,640.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.