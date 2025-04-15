FY2025 Earnings Forecast for PVLA Issued By Chardan Capital

Get Palvella Therapeutics alerts:

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palvella Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Chardan Capital analyst G. Livshits anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.43) for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palvella Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.69) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Palvella Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($3.06) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jones Trading assumed coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palvella Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Shares of PVLA stock opened at $24.44 on Monday. Palvella Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $269.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.10.

In other news, Director George M. Jenkins acquired 2,500 shares of Palvella Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $50,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,232.23. This trade represents a 1.38 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVLA. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $7,847,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,574,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palvella Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

