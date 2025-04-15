FY2026 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Decreased by Raymond James

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Enerflex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFXT opened at $6.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. Enerflex has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.95.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFXT. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Enerflex by 2,616,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 26,168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Enerflex by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,878 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in shares of Enerflex by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,276,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,342,000 after acquiring an additional 768,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.