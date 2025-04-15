FY2027 Earnings Estimate for EXK Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts increased their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report issued on Thursday, April 10th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXK. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $4.09 on Monday. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1,730,033.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 51,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 9.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 137,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

