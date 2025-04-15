FY2027 Earnings Forecast for TSE:E Issued By Raymond James

Get Enterprise Group alerts:

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Enterprise Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Fundamental Research set a C$2.30 target price on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on Enterprise Group from C$2.80 to C$2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of E opened at C$1.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.00. Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of C$1.06 and a 12-month high of C$2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.18.

About Enterprise Group

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

