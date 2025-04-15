General Electric (GE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect General Electric to post earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter. General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.450 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, analysts expect General Electric to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GE opened at $185.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.99 and a 200 day moving average of $186.61. The company has a market cap of $199.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 52-week low of $146.78 and a 52-week high of $214.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Electric stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

