Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Genesco Trading Down 2.1 %
GCO opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $201.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $44.80.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.05). Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $745.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genesco will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Genesco
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Genesco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Genesco by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
