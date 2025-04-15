Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Trading Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.46. 2,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 14,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Genfit in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genfit stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 166,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.33% of Genfit as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

