Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 21,686 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Futu worth $44,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,315,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $39,163,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $28,004,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Futu by 1,325.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 285,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,806,000 after buying an additional 265,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 374,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,932,000 after acquiring an additional 263,040 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $130.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.32 and a 200-day moving average of $96.41.

FUTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

