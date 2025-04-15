Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 21,686 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Futu worth $44,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,315,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $39,163,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $28,004,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Futu by 1,325.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 285,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,806,000 after buying an additional 265,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 374,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,932,000 after acquiring an additional 263,040 shares during the period.
Futu Trading Up 6.1 %
NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $130.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.32 and a 200-day moving average of $96.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on FUTU
About Futu
Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Futu
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.