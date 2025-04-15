Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Penske Automotive Group worth $47,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,420,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,049,000. BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $825,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total value of $1,513,320.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,508.51. The trade was a 23.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $237,683.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $151.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.37. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $134.05 and a one year high of $180.12.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. Analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.