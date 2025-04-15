Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $49,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $12,197,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 67,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 601,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.25.

Shares of HURN opened at $143.20 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $153.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.62 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. Analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $75,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,127.44. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,740.02. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,452 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

