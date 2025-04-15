Geode Capital Management LLC Has $42.46 Million Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.73% of NetScout Systems worth $42,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 28,583 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 85,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,353,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,597,000 after purchasing an additional 64,475 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 50.90%. Analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $152,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,661.83. This trade represents a 15.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 11,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $287,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,955.12. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,499 shares of company stock worth $512,321. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

