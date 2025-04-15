Geode Capital Management LLC Has $44.48 Million Stock Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.71% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $44,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.36.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $42,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,510. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $214,215.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,428.70. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,659 shares of company stock valued at $324,567. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

