Geode Capital Management LLC Has $45.21 Million Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,528,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $45,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Newmark Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,426,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,216,000 after buying an additional 247,433 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 352.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 227,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 176,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $888.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

