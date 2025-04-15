Geode Capital Management LLC Has $49.20 Million Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,317,815 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.37% of Sunrun worth $49,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $31,022,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,500,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,789,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after purchasing an additional 672,049 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,877,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,367,000 after purchasing an additional 501,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,385,000 after purchasing an additional 367,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.74.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 9,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $67,009.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 291,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,944.12. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 19,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $130,371.82. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 399,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,173.46. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,540 shares of company stock worth $1,530,444. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

