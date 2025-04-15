Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $46,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

NYSE:SMG opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.31 and a beta of 1.96.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -550.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 142,733 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $10,213,973.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,463.60. The trade was a 61.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian E. Sandoval sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $99,646.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at $858,748.54. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,937 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,275 over the last 90 days. 25.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

