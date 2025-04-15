Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,916 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,887,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $44,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 162.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 128,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

In related news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $36,242.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,263.65. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,237 shares of company stock worth $77,760. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a market cap of $845.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.21. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

