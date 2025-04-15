Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 10,749 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,749 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $49,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,081,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 60.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 20,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 48.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 117,062 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 310,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 55,102 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,271,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,669.23. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $2,688,104.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,193.16. This trade represents a 44.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,967 shares of company stock worth $5,213,964 over the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

VIRT stock opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.