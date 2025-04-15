Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 111,044 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,785,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111,044 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $47,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $143,719,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $5,456,000. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 68,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $458,730.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,779.84. This represents a 26.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on VSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VSH

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE VSH opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 1.06. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.