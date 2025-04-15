Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 461,519 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,938,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,519 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $42,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBC. Boston Partners lifted its position in MasterBrand by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,237,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,558,000 after buying an additional 2,363,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 398,303 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 356,506 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MasterBrand by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,403,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,122,000 after purchasing an additional 311,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth $3,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MBC has been the subject of several research reports. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 6,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $99,034.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $473,618.08. The trade was a 26.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Crisci purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,435 shares in the company, valued at $935,404.80. This trade represents a 43.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MBC opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $667.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.85 million.

MasterBrand announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

