Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,058 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $47,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Globant by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Globant by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $108.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.43. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $96.23 and a 12-month high of $238.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39). Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $642.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Globant from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Globant from $248.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.69.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

