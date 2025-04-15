Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Stock Down 43.5 %
NYSE CO opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $79.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.16.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile
